EU Cohesion policy: €160 million to modernize the rail transport in Czechia
Entering the 2021 EU Year of Railway, the European Commission has approved today an investment of over €160 million from the Cohesion Fund to replace the single line between Sudoměřice u Tábora and Votice in Czechia with a new 17 km-long double-track railway. This will enable the passage of long-distance, high-speed trains and more freight and regional trains. Cohesion and Reforms Commissioner Elisa Ferreira said: “This project will modernize rail transport in Czechia making its railway network more competitive and attractive compared to other more polluting and dangerous transport modes. This will greatly benefit people and businesses not only in Czechia but also in the rest of Central Europe.”
The project will contribute to greater capacity and competitiveness of railway transport. This should encourage a shift from road to rail transport, which will bring environmental benefits, in the form of less noise and air pollution, while contributing to socio-economic development in south and central Bohemia. The new line on Prague-České Budějovice railway corridor will facilitate access to the cities of České Budějovice and Prague and the town of Tábor, making it easier for people to meet the demand for jobs in these urban centres. This project is part of the trans-European railway linking Germany and Austria via Czechia and it is expected to start being operational in the first quarter of 2023.
Commission approves a €7.5 million Czech scheme to support undertakings located in the City of Pilsen affected by the coronavirus outbreak
The European Commission has approved a €7.5 million Czech scheme to support undertakings located in the City of Pilsen affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the state aid Temporary Framework. The aim of the aid it to remedy a serious disturbance in the Czech economy and help businesses and organisations located in Pilsen to preserve economic continuity. It also complements other government support programmes ('COVID Rent Programme', 'COVID-SPORT Programme' and 'ANTIVIRUS Programme').
The scheme is open to beneficiaries active in all sectors apart from the financial institutions. It consists of the following sub-measures: Rent discount and deferral of rent payments for non-residential City-owned premises, due date deferral for payments under lease of agricultural land and land for development activities, direct grants for publicly co-funded organizations established or founded by the City of Pilsen and for sports clubs and cultural organizations not established by the City of Pilsen.
The Commission found that the Czech scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. In particular, the total aid received by beneficiaries will not exceed €800,000 per company (€120,000 per undertaking active in the fishery and aquaculture sector or € 100,000 per undertaking active in the primary production of agricultural products. The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the measure under EU state aid rules. More information on the Temporary Framework and other actions taken by the Commission to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here. The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.58430 in the state aid register on the Commission's competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.
Commission approves compensation to energy-intensive companies in Czechia for indirect emission costs
The European Commission has approved, under EU state aid rules, Czech plans to partially compensate energy-intensive companies for higher electricity prices resulting from indirect emission costs under the EU Emission Trading Scheme (ETS). The scheme will cover indirect emission costs incurred in the year 2020, and has a provisional budget of approximately €88 million. The measure will benefit companies active in Czechia in sectors facing significant electricity costs and which are particularly exposed to international competition.
The compensation will be granted through a partial refund of indirect ETS costs to eligible companies. The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, in particular its guidelines on certain state aid measures in the context of the greenhouse gas emission allowance trading scheme post-2012 and found that it is in line with the requirements of the guidelines. In particular, the scheme will help avoid an increase in global greenhouse gas emissions due to companies relocating to countries outside the EU with less stringent environmental regulation.
Furthermore, the Commission concluded that the aid granted is limited to the minimum necessary. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the State Aid Register under the case number SA. 58608.
Commission approves €110 million Czech rent compensation scheme to support businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak
The European Commission approved a CZK 3 billion (approximately €110.5 million) Czech scheme to support retail businesses and service companies renting premises, which were limited or forbidden to carry out their activities due to the measures imposed by the government in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the state aid Temporary Framework.
The public support, which will take the form of direct grants, will cover 50% of the rent due for the months of July, August and September 2020. The purpose of the scheme is to mitigate the liquidity shortages that the affected companies are facing due to the measures taken by the Czech government to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Commission found that the Czech scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. In particular, (i) the support per company will not exceed €800,000 as provided for in the Temporary Framework; and (ii) the scheme will run until 30 June 2021. The Commission concluded that the scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions of the Temporary Framework.
On this basis, the Commission approved the measure under EU state aid rules. More information on the Temporary Framework and other actions taken by the Commission to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here. The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.59118 in the state aid register on the Commission's competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.
