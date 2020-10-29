EU
'Ethical concerns' raised at Kazakhstan’s $63 billion Samruk-Kazyna Fund
Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, has been criticized by Kazakhstan’s public accounts committee over ethical issues at the $63 billion sovereign wealth fund.
Kazakhstan’s accounts committee said that the huge state-owned fund lacked transparency and its profitability was falling in real terms.
Samruk was established in 2008 to help develop the Kazakh economy but under Chairman Yessimov the fund has seen its earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin fall from 18.7% in 2017 to 16.5%.
“There is still no transparency in procurement procedures, most of the holdings funds continue to be placed in a non-competitive way,” the committee’s report said. "Systemic problems have been identified, which are the reasons for the ineffective use of state resources and restraining the development of the market economy.”
The accounts committee also raised concerns about Samruk’s 144bn tenge ($350 million) of cash deposits with ATF Bank, which is run by Yessimov’s son-in-law Galimzhan Yessenov.
The committee highlighted that Samruk’s rules require it to hold cash only at financial institutions with an 'A' credit rating but ATF has a rating of 'B-', which is considered junk status by analysts.
A Samruk subsidiary, Kazmunaygas, holds a further 80bn tenge ($190m) in deposits at ATF, also in breach of credit rating requirements.
The committee noted that Samruk’s chairman, Yessimov, is the father-in-law of ATF’s boss Yessenov – a revelation that has raised concerns over governance and possible corruption at the giant sovereign wealth fund.
The cash deposits were among a number of “ethical issues” raised by the accounts committee in its annual assessment of state-owned enterprises.
According to the committee, Samruk claimed profits of 1,141 billion tenge ($2.6 billion) in 2018, up 534 billion tenge on the previous year. However, the committee said that this increase in profits was inflated by a non-cash change for subsidiaries consolidated into its accounts, an increase in oil prices and positive exchange rate movements.
“Without considering these factors, the factual profits even decreased,” the committee said. “This is confirmed by a significant deterioration in the EBITDA indicator with margins falling from 18.7% in 2017 to 16.5% in 2018.” The margin was 25.3% in 2014.
Yessimov has been under pressure from Kazakhstan’s government to increase the dividends paid out by Samruk. Following scrutiny of Samruk’s poor profitability and the illegal deposits at ATF Bank, Yessimov was forced in July to increase its dividend payments to 120bn tenge, 10 times more than in 2017.
Samruk has also agreed to help with Kazakhstan’s COVID response and has bought personal protective equipment, ambulances and ventilators.
Yessimov, 69, has held a number of prominent roles in Kazakhstan’s government including deputy prime minister and mayor of Almaty. He is a close ally of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev and it is thought that his wealth stems from his political connections.
In 2007, Yessimov helped his son-in-law, Galimzhan Yessenov finance the $120m acquisition of a fertilizer company called Kazphosphate.
Samruk’s assets include the Kazakh postal service, and rail network, the oil and gas producer Kazmunaigas and Air Astana. The fund was founded to mirror the success of Singapore’s sovereign wealth funds, Temasec and GIC, in developing national business champions.
Cancer
EAPM: Cancer is key for health experts as EU Beating Cancer Plan approaches
Welcome, health colleagues, to the latest update from the European Alliance for Personalised Medicine (EAPM) – November and December will see a renewed focus, both from EAPM and the EU institutions, to issues of cancer mortality and treatment, which have not gone away, pandemic or no pandemic. The EU Beating Cancer Plan is taking shape from 10 December and, ahead of that, EAPM is focusing on its own approach to the disease based on our multi-stakeholder engagement and the role of diagnostics during the month ahead. In addition, the EAPM Newsletter will be available from tomorrow (30 October), writes EAPM Executive Director Denis Horgan.
Beating cancer – the road to success
While the Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan aims to reduce the cancer burden for patients, their families and health systems. It is set to address cancer-related inequalities between and within member states with actions to support, co-ordinate and complement member states’ efforts.
In terms of its implementation, EAPM have advocated that the European Beating Cancer Plan needs to be realistic and measurable, so it should come with a dashboard of indicators that can be monitored, and which would enable evaluation to monitor the effectiveness of this plan.
In cancer, the important role of high-quality diagnostics as well as pathological expertise is not yet broadly recognized. If you have a symptom or a screening test result that suggests cancer, your doctor must find out whether it is due to cancer or some other cause. The doctor may start by asking about your personal and family medical history and do a physical exam. The doctor also may order lab tests, imaging tests (scans), or other tests or procedures. You may also need a biopsy, which is often the only way to tell for sure if you have cancer. To identify the right treatment, early diagnosis is essential.
As such for the area of lung cancer, a more targeted approach to screening is warranted and appropriate stratification should be considered.
Taking into account the shortage of expertise within countries, the role of cross-country molecular tumour board will have an important role. A governance framework for the way that data can be shared between countries will be essentials here.
EAPM has brought these and other issues before MEPs over recent months since our successful seminar series at the European Society of Medical Congress during the recent EU Presidency conference.
Commission plan receives support from cancer committee for treatment
With more than 40% of cancers preventable, the EU can do more to tackle the disease, one of the leading causes of mortality in Europe, according to the European Parliament’s cancer committee. “By pooling all our talents, knowledge and resources, we can truly join all our forces in the fight against cancer.” So claimed Manfred Weber during the 2019 elections, paving the way for a special committee in the fight against cancer. Today this committee is a reality. This fight will be a priority for many in the coming years. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a European Plan to fight Cancer in her political guidelines and Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has shown her ambitions in presenting the EU Beating Cancer Plan in the Parliament, which will be finalised by the end of 2020. This special committee is needed now more than ever.
By pooling resources and expertise, a comprehensive European cancer masterplan can be created, acting as a catalyst for thorough and innovative cancer care and research, which should be focused on prevention, specialized care and treatment that puts the patients at its heart, as well as a zero-pollution environment. Prevention is key in the fight against cancer, and cancer treatment requires the correct specialized therapy. As early as 2003, the Council issued recommendations to roll out cancer screening programmes for some of the more prevalent cancers, but their implementation is far from complete. Increased investment through programmes such as Horizon 2020, as well as knowledge-sharing bodies like the European Reference Networks, are invaluable policy tools that the EU has at its disposal in the Beating Cancer Plan.
EU needs more power on health policy, says Commission's Irish rep
The European Commission’s representative to Ireland Gerry Kiely, speaking on Wednesday (28 October), told the Irish parliament that the EU’s contribution to fighting COVID-19 was initially limited because member states wanted it so. But the member states must collectively manage a long and difficult shared crisis, he added, going on to say that surveillance across the EU, and indeed within Member States, is still slow, inconsistent and patchy. The ECDC can provide common methodologies for information gathering, but it has no way to ensure that member states provide information in the prescribed manner.
To make information flows more integrated and useful, the EU could direct resources and create obligations for member states to improve surveillance and reporting. As far as the ECDC is concerned, it has very little power, let alone budget, to respond in a way comparable to its US counterpart. The Commission is set to announce just how this agency’s role will change in two weeks’ time.
COVID-19 co-ordination
European leaders are set to meet online today to discuss COVID-19 co-ordination, following the 15 October European Council. “Even though member states are better prepared and more co-ordinated than in the early months of the pandemic, citizens, families and communities across Europe continue to face an unprecedented risk to their health and well-being,” said a Commission statement.
UK under pressure as COVID-19 epidemic doubles every nine days
The British government is under pressure to develop a national strategy to combat a surge of COVID-19 cases and "rescue Christmas'' as scientists warn that the number of people hospitalized with the disease in the UK could almost triple by the end of next month unless something more is done now. Mark Walport, a former chief scientific officer, said Britain only needs to look across the English Channel to see what's coming. Britain's current measures are similar to those in France and Spain, where authorities are struggling to control the virus and daily cases have already far outstripped those in the UK. "With our current measures… there's little evidence that there is as much social distancing as there was when we clamped down on the first wave and so we know that the risk is significant that cases will continue to grow," Walport told the BBC. It is "not unrealistic'' that 25,000 people in the UK could be hospitalized by the end of November—up from about 9,000 now, he said.
Germany shuts up shop
On Wednesday (28 October), Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s state premiers agreed to close bars, restaurants, gyms, pools, cinemas and other non-essential businesses nationwide for the month of November. “We have to act now to avoid an acute national emergency,” Merkel said. “The experts told us we have to reduce the number of contacts by 75% — that’s a lot.”
France est fermé
President Emmanuel Macron has announced his own national lockdown starting Friday (30 October), with restaurants and bars to be closed but schools, public services and some factories remaining open. Unlike in the first lockdown, visits to nursing homes will be allowed.
Von der Leyen: EU could vaccinate 700M people against coronavirus
The EU could vaccinate 700 million people with large supplies of vaccines due to begin in April 2021, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said today (29 October). Von der Leyen also reiterated her call for the harmonization of countries’ vaccination plans. “There are many issues to be considered for an effective vaccine deployment,” she said, pointing to questions around infrastructure, such as cold chains.
Health data space en route
The Commission is pushing forward plans for a European health data space, with an interim report from recent expert workshops to be published before the end of 2020, said Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on Monday (26 October) during the World Health Summit. However, important questions remain about public trust and whether people will be willing to share their data on a pan-EU platform.
And that is everything from EAPM for now – do stay safe and well, look out for the EAPM Newsletter from tomorrow, and have a splendid afternoon.
Anti-semitism
Balkans countries take united stand against anti-Semitism at historic conference
Parliamentary representatives and officials from Balkans countries have pledged to stand together against anti-Semitism at the first ever Balkans Forum Against Anti-Semitism. The landmark event comes just days after Albania’s parliament’s unanimously endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.
Participants in the event, organized by the parliament of the Republic of Albania, in partnership with the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) and the Jewish Agency for Israel, included Michael R. Pompeo (United States Secretary of State), David Maria Sassoli (President of the European Parliament), Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, Miguel Ángel Moratinos (High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations), Gramoz Ruçi, (Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Albania), Vjosa Osmani (Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Kosovo), Talat Xhaferi (Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia), Aleksa Becic (President of Parliament, Montenegro), Yariv Levin (Speaker of Parliament of the State of Israel), Elan Carr (United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism), human rights icon Natan Sharansky and Robert Singer (Senior Advisor, Combat Anti-Semitism Movement).
Participants discussed how Balkans countries can work together to eradicate anti-Semitism, creating better, more tolerant societies for future generations and the important role that the IHRA definition can play in this process.
United States Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo told the forum: “We are here because anti-Semitism is sadly still with us. We share the responsibility of those before us to crush it. We can do it. First, we must define this threat and understand it clearly.” He called on other countries and companies to adopt the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, which was adopted by the US Federal government following President Trump’s Executive Order last December. Pompeo added, “The task of combating anti-Semitism is pressing, especially as we have seen a disturbing uptick during the pandemic.”
European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli said: “The shameful and sad truth is: In 2020, 75 years after the end of World War II, many Jewish people all over Europe cannot live a life free of worry” adding “This shows that we must never rest, that we must never stop, that we must never allow ourselves to think that the story we believed was over 75 years ago cannot repeat itself.”
Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama said: “We need to continue to fight every form of anti-Semitism, not only as a threat to Jews and Israel, but as a threat to our own civilization and values, on which our future is being built.” Prime Minister Rama also took aim at the dangers of online anti-Semitism, saying “Let us not forget that the very first pogroms originated from the ‘fake news’ and slanders of the day against the actions of Jews. This is where it all originated. The new form of spreading this in the digital world should worry us. There is a lot of hope in digital society for progress, but this must not turn into a nightmare spiraling out of control.”
Gramoz Ruçi, speaker of parliament of the Republic of Albania, said: “All nations that aspire towards democracy, pluralism, diversity and tolerance should join the front against ant-Semitism.”
Aleksa Becic, president of parliament, Montenegro, voiced concern at the increase in anti-Semitism in Europe and across the world: “It is the obligation of our generation and of generations to come to never again allow this to happen. Anti-Semitism is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated in the modern world.”
Vjosa Osmani, speaker of parliament of the Republic of Kosovo, said: "This forum is a great opportunity to have the space to understand where we stand and how we can come together to respond responsibly to the rising levels of anti-Semitism and bigotry around the world." She added, "The role of parliaments in this is indisputable, but so is the role of every community."
Talat Xhaferi, speaker of parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia, said: “Holocaust education is one of the key things that individuals should acquire to raise awareness in order to create values of respect for difference and to build an equal society.” He added: “Even the smallest contribution to eradicating this phenomenon [anti-Semitism] is a contribution towards building more tolerant societies.”
Yariv Levin, speaker of parliament of the State of Israel, said: “Anti-Semitism happens not only in the darkest corners of the internet but also in the open. We must ask how we got here and how we can combat it. We need to use all the tools available, legislation, education to stop hate speech and anti-Semitism. We must urge adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. I hope that the message of Albania’s vote will inspire other parliaments in the Balkans and around the world.”
Robert Singer, chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact, chairman of World ORT and senior adviser to the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement said: “This is an extraordinary event. It is the first time that a European parliament has led such an initiative alongside a global movement fighting anti-Semitism. Successful cooperation has brought about this unique and groundbreaking event, with the participation of senior officials from Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Montenegro, led by the US Secretary of State, European Parliament President, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin and others. The fact that Albania, as a country with a Muslim-majority population, is hosting the conference is amazing. I call on other countries to follow suit and fight anti-Semitism.”
Isaac Herzog, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, said: “I welcome this important Balkans Forum and in particular the Prime Minister of Albania and the country’s leadership for the significant step it has taken in the fight against anti-Semitism. The adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is the most important and effective tool currently in place in the international arena to take practical action against the scourge of anti-Semitism. I call on countries around the world to adopt the same just decision and join the moral struggle against hatred and racism.”
The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement is a non-partisan, global grassroots movement of individuals and organizations, across all religions and faiths, united around the goal of ending anti-Semitism in all its forms. Since its launching in February 2019, 280 organizations and 290,000 individuals have joined the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement by signing the campaign’s pledge. The CAM Pledge draws upon the IHRA international definition of anti- Semitism and its list of specific behaviors used to discriminate against the Jewish people and the Jewish State of Israel.
Caribbean
Caribbean Export and WIRSPA partner on the Absolutely Caribbean Virtual Expo
Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) and the West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) are working together to support increased trade of rum and spirits between the Caribbean and Europe with the Absolutely Caribbean Virtual Expo, scheduled for 17-18 November.
The Absolutely Caribbean Virtual Expo will host some 50 exhibitors from across the Caribbean that manufacture products in the areas of sauces and condiments, natural products and alcoholic beverages. “The rum and spirits sectors are an important sector for trade in CARIFORUM and we have seen exports to the European Union grow by nearly 27% between 2017-2019” informed Dr. Damie Sinanan, Manager of Competitiveness and Export Promotion at Caribbean Export.
Despite a contraction in sales in domestic markets and internationally due to the restrictions around lockdowns and social gatherings, Caribbean rum producers report continued interest in their premium offerings and are working to ensure that they capitalize on this interest once markets return to normalcy. Brands from Antigua & Barbuda, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti and Suriname will participate.
Rhum Barbancourt Managing Director Delphine Gardere (pictured) says they’re pleased to be participating: “The coronavirus has kept us from implementing our growth plans in this important market – we think the virtual exhibition will allow us to reach new markets and provide tangible export results”.
Vaughn Renwick, CEO of WIRSPA said: “This virtual trade show is designed to benefit smaller brands looking to extend their reach in export markets - key to its success is attracting solid importers, distributors and wholesalers to be part of the show. We think Caribbean Export has done a great job on this score.”
He added: “We’re pleased to partner with Caribbean Export on this innovative venture - presenting a virtual exhibition is new for many of us and it is great to see Caribbean Export leading the way.”
The Absolutely Caribbean Virtual Expo, provides an opportune time for Caribbean producers to showcase what they have to bring to the global market and is a follow-up to the 4th CARIFORUM-EU Business Forum held, in Frankfurt Germany last year which saw some 70 industry buyers and investors conduct over 150 business to business meetings.
The partnership with WIRSPA aims to support the participation of regional producers and leverage their knowledge and expertise in the international market. WIRSPA is one of the oldest private sector trade associations in the Caribbean. It represents rum producers in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Haiti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago. #END# About Caribbean Export
Caribbean Export is a regional export development and trade and investment promotion organization of the Forum of Caribbean States (CARIFORUM) currently executing the Regional Private Sector Programme (RPSDP) funded by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Caribbean Export’s mission is to increase the competitiveness of Caribbean countries by providing quality export development and trade and investment promotion services through effective programme execution and strategic alliances.
EAPM: Cancer is key for health experts as EU Beating Cancer Plan approaches
'Ethical concerns' raised at Kazakhstan’s $63 billion Samruk-Kazyna Fund
Balkans countries take united stand against anti-Semitism at historic conference
Caribbean Export and WIRSPA partner on the Absolutely Caribbean Virtual Expo
Investment, connectivity and co-operation: Why we need more EU-African co-operation in agriculture
New Joint Research Centre report shows influence of social media on political behaviour and democracies
Bank embraces blockchain to facilitate Belt and Road trade
#EBA - Supervisor says the EU banking sector entered the crisis with solid capital positions and improved asset quality
EU solidarity in action: €211 million to Italy to repair the damage of the harsh weather conditions in autumn 2019
The war in #Libya - a Russian movie reveals who is spreading death and terror
First president of #Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev’s 80th birthday and his role in international relations
Brexit - European Commission gives market participants 18 months to reduce their exposure to UK clearing operations
#COVID-19 - ‘This year’s Christmas will be a different Christmas’
'It's in Ireland's towering national interest to have a deal' Barry Andrews MEP #Brexit
'Common Agricultural Policy payments and controls should be based on the final beneficiary' von Cramon MEP
EU says there is a deal to be done, but reminds the UK that 'Brexit means Brexit'
‘Raising climate target to 55% by 2030 is an important signal, it’s an important action’ Löfven
Brexit: Barnier says there are good prospects for a deal
Latest Twitter
Trending
-
Agriculture6 days ago
Commission welcomes Council agreement on future Common Agricultural Policy
-
Environment6 days ago
Commission launches Knowledge Centre to reverse biodiversity loss and protect Europe's ecosystems
-
Armenia2 days ago
Armenian capitulations
-
EU6 days ago
EU invests a further €144.5 million in world-class supercomputers for researchers and businesses
-
Brexit2 days ago
'It'll be carnage': British companies dread a Brexit border breakdown
-
coronavirus6 days ago
Commission approves €2.3 million Czech scheme to support health SPA facilities affected by coronavirus outbreak in the Karlovy Vary Region of Czechia
-
coronavirus2 days ago
New French COVID cases could be 100,000 per day: Government medical advisor
-
EU4 days ago
Will the Kremlin go beyond election interference?